A NEW 368-bed student accommodation complex that boasts its own cinema and gym has opened in York.

Frederick House has been built on the site of the former Shepherd Construction HQ in Fulford Road, next to York Police Station.

The accommodation blocks are just a 10 minute walk for students across Walmgate Stray from the University of York campus.

The Student Roost accommodation ranges from a shared flat or townhouse to independent living in a studio, with rent costing as much as £219 per week.

It is the company's second project in the city, joining The Boulevard in Hull Road, and it is fully booked for the 2022/23 academic year.

Frederick House offers students the use of a fitness suite, lounge, games room, cinema, study space, and outdoor courtyard.

Inside the converted police station at the entrance to the building, students can book out the hosting kitchen where they can create culinary delights, celebrate with friends and flatmates, or take part in one of many cooking-based events, hosted by the property team and in collaboration with local businesses, throughout the year.

All bills, including broadband, water, gas, and electric are included within the price of the rent for each room, so students will not face the rising energy and broadband costs this winter.

Frederick House Student Roost student accommodation in Fulford, York

Frederick House is situated on the site of the former head office of building company Shepherd Group, which was founded in York in 1890 by Frederick Shepherd. Just before Frederick House opened its doors, Frederick’s great grandson Paul Shepherd was invited to the property and given a grand tour of the rooms, facilities, and outdoor spaces.

Student Roost is the third-largest student accommodation provider in the UK, with over 50 properties in more than 20 cities across the country, including York, Belfast, Edinburgh, Swansea, and London. Each year, 23,000 students call Student Roost their home during their university life.

Frederick House is one of four brand new Student Roost properties to open in 2022 to welcome residents in time for the start of the 2022/23 academic year. New properties were opened in Nottingham and Brighton, as well as Student Roost’s first co-living development in Bristol. A further 680 beds were also added to its Warwick property The Oaks.

Nathan Goddard, CEO at Student Roost, said: “To see Frederick House open and enjoyed by students from across the globe is fantastic. I’m proud that we were able to develop a second property in York, to further accommodate students studying at both universities in the city.

“We’ve been keen to open a second property in York for a while, due to the historical significance of the city, the strong reputation of the universities, and the continued growth of students studying in this prestigious city.”

Frederick House Student Roost student accommodation in Fulford, York