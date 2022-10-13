WORK is set to start on a new stand for York Rugby Union Football Club after planning permission was granted last month - but the project will cost much more than was originally expected.

The structure at Clifton Park, off Shipton Road, will be named the Wood-Butler Stand after two long standing stalwarts of York RUFC.

It will replace an old stand which was more than 40 years old and in a poor state of repair.

A spokesman said the fundraising target for the stand had now risen to nearly £200,000, due to rising building costs, having originally been just £140,000.

He said all activities involving construction of the new stand were put on hold until planning permission was received.

Initial work would now include preparing the ground for the new fully accessible stand, which would have 150 seats, and the aim was to complete the work in time for the start of next year’s rugby union season in September 2023.

"The fundraising campaign includes the opportunity to sponsor a seat, joining the stand supporters club, and adding a loved one to the memorial board," he said.

"The club is particularly interested in hearing from any potential corporate sponsors who wish to get involved.

"Leading local housebuilder Persimmon has recently donated £1,000 towards the target."

He said the old stand was now not fit for purpose, adding: "The new facility will be accessible to all with an access ramp and a specific area for wheelchair use and will include a range of new facilities including refreshments on matchday, toilets, hot food and drinks outside and storage for rugby kit."

Micky Negri, York RUFC president, said: “It’s very exciting to get to this stage of the process, we are now encouraging all our supporters and members to help us reach our fundraising target so we can finally deliver these fantastic new facilities.

“We’ve made a good start to get to the fundraising total, but we are now ramping up our campaign to be able to complete the work by the start of next season.

“The new stand will be of massive benefit to members of the club and will help us continue to thrive and support rugby at all levels.”

Anyone wanting more information about sponsorship or to donate funds to the cause can find further information at www.yorkrufc.co.uk, but letters will be sent to all members in the coming weeks giving details on how to donate.

The club has more than 700 members, including junior and seniors for males and females, and a Cavaliers team for veterans.

It hosts County Cup competitions and has won the Yorkshire Shield three times.

Its ground at Clifton Park is run by York Sports Club.