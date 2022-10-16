AUTUMN is the most glorious season with golden rays of sun and leaves the colour of a bonfire.

Our Camera Club members have been out in force, enjoying the new season, and photographing it for our Facebook group.

Roger Mattock took our main image on a day out at Studley Royal while Sarah Anderson and Sue Gabbatiss have been photographing the brilliant autumn leaves in York's parks.

Thanks also to Sindy Draper, Chereen Rhodes and Sarah Wynn for their stunning images too.

And for something completely different how about the incredible image from Emma Richardson w

Emma Richardson's wonderful photo of the Hunter moon 'caught' in a basketball hoop

WOULD you like to see your photographs on this page?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press