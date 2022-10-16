Romee, a three-year-old Whippet/ Staffy cross, was brought to the RSPCA's animal home in Landing Lane by a dog warden, after being found tied up and abandoned in 'appalling condition'.

"This poor girl was was in so much pain, with a terrible skin condition," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"She was left completely traumatised by the whole experience."

When she first arrived at the animal home, Romee was completely shut down. "She is still quite nervous and shy when meeting new people," the staff member said. "She is a very sweet girl who is keen to say hello but just needs some reassurance first.

"She will hide behind when new people approach but after a few minutes will come to say hello.

"Once Romee knows you she is the sweetest girl who is gentle and kind, considering what she has been through.

"She is very loving and craves affection."

Romee will suit a quiet kind of lifestyle where she can settle and overcome her insecurities in her own time with the help of her new family, the RSPCA says. She will need someone who is at home most of the time while she adjusts to family life.

"Romee really is a fabulous dog who will make the most fantastic addition to the family who is lucky enough to adopt her," the staff member said.

Romee is suitable to live with another dog after a successful introduction at the centre and could live with children aged 13 years and over.

Due to the high volume of applications the RSPCA is receiving, if you have not heard back within two weeks of applying to adopt Romee it means you have not been successful this time. Successful applicants will be invited to the centre to meet her.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk