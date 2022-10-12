A bank holiday next year for the coronation of King Charles III is still “on the table”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman has said.

With the coronation planned for Saturday, May 6, Downing Street sources told The Mirror that it is highly unlikely.

However, as MPs called for Brits to get an extra day off, Downing Street said: "All options remain on the table."

Buckingham Place confirmed the coronation date on Tuesday night saying the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

MPs have called for the pre-existing May 1 bank holiday to be moved back a week for a three-day weekend.

Tory former Cabinet minister David Jones told the Daily Mail: "To combine the two events would be welcomed by the entire nation.

"It would make a very special memory for all of us."