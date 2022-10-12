A new "cheating map" suggests that the number of people having affairs in York has rocketed over the last year - and the cost of living crisis is being blamed.

The map indicates that 13,336 people are having affairs in York - a rise of 29 per cent on last year when 10,350 people were cheating on their partners.

Affairs site IllicitEncounters.com, which has produced the map, said there has also been a surge in affairs activity with life returning to normal after two years blighted by Covid restrictions.

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a rise in affairs in York and throughout many parts of Yorkshire, though there have been some steep falls in some towns.

“The cost of living crisis has been a huge factor in boosting the numbers of affairs. Sex is one of the few things you can do which is free and is a good way to relieve stress.

“Fewer unhappy couples can afford to divorce because the cost of setting up two new homes is astronomical. Far cheaper to stay in an unhappy relationship and have a discreet affair.

“A second factor has been life finally returning to normal after Covid and cheaters making up for lost time after two years of restrictions.

“The run-up to Christmas is always a boom time for affairs because most people are back in the office and looking for some fun.”

'Marie', from York, said she had her first affair two years ago after joining IllicitEncounters and meeting someone straight away.

She said: "We got along really well and we went to some fantastic places and I often travelled with him on business trips. He introduced me to football and I even met some of his close family.

"I'm still seeing him now but I think we both feel that maybe it's time we parted. Having said he still calls me every single day and we often chat for hours. I adore being with him and he's certainly changed my life and the way I look at things.

"He's been my lover, friend and confidant. I don't want to finish things but feel its time. It never was for keeps.

"I still go on the site in an effort to find a replacement for when we do part. I've chatted to some men but my last relationship is a pretty hard act to follow. Although some men are nice and chat others can be a little shallow. You've got to learn to try not to take things too personal.

"Although everyone has their ideal, a lot say they don't know what type of person they are looking for. They do but might not realise it."

The most faithful town in South Yorkshire is Rotherham where there were just 386 affairs - amounting to 0.43 of the town's population, according to IllicitEncounters.com.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Figures for other places in Yorkshire include Leeds (24,004 cheats, up from 22,812 last year), Sheffield (27,608 cheats, up from 25,969 last year), Harrogate (1,550 cheats, down from 1,566 last year) Barnsley (766 cheats, down from 782 last year) and Halifax (612 cheats, down from 785 last year).

The cheating map is based on data from one million postcodes.

