A MAN has died following a fatal crash with a bridge on a section of a major road in North Yorkshire.
The collision happened at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (October 11). It happened on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 33 to the A162 Ferrybridge Services and 34 to the A19 towards Selby.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A dark coloured car transporter left the carriageway and collided with a bridge. There is believed to be no other vehicles involved.
"The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at scene.
"The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services investigated at the scene."
Police officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with any dash camera footage from the incident is asked to save a copy and contact the police.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 1415 Laura Cleary. Or email Laura.Cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote reference when passing information 12220181379 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article