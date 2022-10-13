A North Yorkshire based author is hosting a talk around domestic abuse this month.

Ros Jones, who released a novel containing themes of domestic violence, has set up a conference to bring a real audience to the subject.

"Let's Talk Domestic Abuse” will be held at the Bar Convent on October 20 and will feature other speakers to raise money for IDAS – a Yorkshire charity for domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Ros said: “I decided to put on the conference as a result of feedback I've had since publishing my novel earlier in the year.

"It contains themes of domestic abuse and I've been pretty shocked to discover that domestic abuse is so prevalent but that nobody talks about it.”

Event details are available on Eventbrite at letstalkdomesticabuse.eventbrite.co.uk.

Pay-it-forward tickets are available to enable others to attend who may not be able to otherwise.

All profits from tickets sold will be donated to IDAS.