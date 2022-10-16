STAG and hens in York are being villainized and being used as 'shorthand for anybody clutching a cocktail on a Saturday afternoon'.

According to the boss of stag and hen firm, Last Night of Freedom, Matt Mavir, perceptions of stag and hen parties need to be challenged.

Writing in a column in The Press, Mr Mavir said: "But the problem is stags and hens have become shorthand for anybody clutching a cocktail in York on a Saturday afternoon.

"York city centre is bouncing at the weekend. And so it should be. The bars are brilliant and the city is gorgeous.

"But how many of these revellers are actually enjoying a pre-wedding booze up? York has long been a magnet for day drinkers before it became a hit with hens.

"There will be way more people in York each weekend for the races or the footy than for a stag or hen. Similarly, board any York-bound train from Newcastle, Leeds or Scarborough on a Saturday morning and it is standing room only.

"Yet no war is being waged against day drinkers or horse racing fans. Instead stags and hens are singled out as they are an easy target.

"They aren’t local, they can get a bit boisterous, and their reputation proceeds them.

"Except that reputation is largely based on lazy stereotypes that certainly don’t apply to the overwhelming majority of our customers.

"Everyone from barristers and doctors to Premier League footballers use Last Night of Freedom. Not surprising given stags and hens come from all walks of life.

"And like most people, most stags and hens don’t see a weekend in York as a chance for a historical re-enactment, marauding drunkenly through the streets like Vikings and causing chaos. They simply want a laugh and a pint with their pals."

Mr Mavir said that, in his experience, the majority of his customers who visit York are hens – 'professional and polite' – who fancy something a bit more sophisticated than a 48-hour bar crawl.

"York’s their preference because there’s an abundance of culture, scenery, and history. Yes, there’s Popworld – but most these groups are more likely to visit one of the city’s incredible independent venues like The Evil Eye for a cocktail," he said.

"York’s busy because it is great. It is a compliment to the city that people want to visit. And as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, it will only become more popular with Brits struggling to fork out for flights."

York attracts more than eight million tourists each year, injecting £765 million into the city and Mr Mavir said his firm estimates that of that between £5-10 million comes from the pockets of stags and hens.

He said: "While stags and hens may only contribute a small amount to the city’s economy, if they were banished, it would suck much of the colour and vibrancy out of York – and the city could be branded as somewhere where you’re not welcomed if your face doesn’t fit.

"So rather than blame the easy target – the stags and hens who are here today and gone tomorrow – everyone from the bar bosses to local politicians should embrace the vast benefits they bring the city while aiming to find a realistic middle ground that keeps everyone happy – including the locals."