TV PRESENTER Dr Ranj has given York schoolchildren and their parents tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.

The NHS doctor spoke with pupils and parents at Poppleton Ousebank Primary School to offer sleep advice for the whole family, including simple steps that can be taken to establish a good bedtime routine.

His visit was part of a countrywide School of Sleep Roadshow, organised by national furniture retailer Furniture Village in collaboration with The Sleep Charity.

His tips included reducing screen time by discouraging the use of electronic devices such as tablets, gaming devices or phones for at least an hour before bedtime.

He said parents should also create a 'sleep-ready environment – somewhere cool, comfortable, dark, dry and quiet.

They should also help alleviate fears by speaking with children about any worries earlier in the day or asking them to write their feelings down or draw a picture to describe them.

A spokesperson said that half of children and 40 per cent of adults had an issue with sleep at some point, whether that be getting to sleep or staying asleep through the night.

Dr Ranj, who is resident doctor for ITV's This Morning programme and a past star of Strictly Come Dancing, said sleep could have a huge impact on a child’s concentration as well as their behaviour and mood, both at home and in the classroom.

“As a doctor, I know that sleep is just as essential for health and wellbeing as a balanced diet and regular exercise," he said.

"While children learn about the importance of nutrition and movement, it struck me that they aren’t taught the importance of a good night’s sleep, which is why I joined forces with Furniture Village and The Sleep Charity to devise this programme.

“I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to speak to parents and children about a topic I’m so passionate about and hope that some of the sleep strategies and practical advice we are offering can make a tangible difference to the whole family’s wellbeing.”

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of the Sleep Charity, said: “It’s never too early to start talking about the value of a good night’s sleep, which is why we are delighted to be able facilitate the assemblies with Dr Ranj and Furniture Village.

“Working in partnership with families is at the heart of what we do, so being able to talk directly to parents and pupils is an invaluable opportunity to spread the word about the support that’s available to them.”

The spokesperson said the UK’s first National Sleep Helpline had been launched last September, with specialist trained advisors providing support and guidance for those struggling to sleep, adding: "Those looking for help can call 03303 530 540, Sunday – Thursday between 7 – 9 pm."