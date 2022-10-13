A York singer is set to release her debut album.

Vocalist Jessica Steel is launching her album ‘Higher Frequencies’ on Friday (October 14).

The singer, whose vocals have been compared to Florence Walsh and Lady Gaga, regularly features in York’s charity-raising ‘A Night to Remember’ events.

Jessica said: “There’s an interesting contrast between uplifting music and sad lyrics throughout the album, as well as a recurring theme of finding hope through adversity.

“One similarity between all of the tracks is that they’re pop songs which draw from life experience.”

The 12-track album contains the songs ‘You Don’t know Me’ and a ballad titled ‘Odds and Ends’ with haunting piano.

The songs were written and produced by Andy Firth from former Britpop band The Dandys.

Jessica said: “I worked with Andy before as part of the band Deltawave, so we found making this new album a really easy process.”

‘Higher Frequencies’ is on all streaming platforms and is available for download.