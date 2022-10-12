So, Putin has sent more missiles over Ukraine, destroying homes and playgrounds and killing more people - and he blames the Ukrainian people for it.

He says he is a Christian and at Easter you saw him in the Russian Church crossing himself.

I doubt if he ever reads his Bible.

Christ said ‘love one another even as I have loved you’.

Well, he certainly loves himself, but anyone else?

In the end he will go down in the company of all the other evil men who have caused death and destruction.

I don’t need to name them, every one knows who there are.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

Ban Russians from University Challenge

The BBC’s decision to broadcast Monday evening’s edition of University Challenge was, in my opinion, wrong due to the fact that a Russian contestant was on the Cambridge team.

I don’t know just when this edition was actually recorded. It may be that it was recorded before the war in Ukraine. Again though, in my opinion this should not have been broadcast, because of the Russian involvement. All Russian participants should be barred from any and every program of this type.

Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York