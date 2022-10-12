Rachael Maskell must be drawing up plans to ban all weekend transport to York to stop people coming to enjoy themselves.
Fancy an ancient city being a tourist attraction for all? The screaming argument on Monday night on Davygate at about 6.45pm must obviously have been visitors, as York people wouldn’t do it!
Dave Matthewman, Acomb, York
