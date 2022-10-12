A FOLK musician is preparing for a show in York this weekend during their 'Folk-Fused Baroque n Roll' UK tour.
York-based Joshua Burnell is all set for his gig at The Crescent on Sunday (October 16) - with tickets priced at £12.
Joshua has already made an impression on the folk scene, winning Rising Star Award in the Folking Awards, receiving multiply plays on Mark Radcliffe’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Show and his recent psych-trad ‘The Snow it Melts The Soonest’ touted as ‘Outstanding’ by Folk Radio UK.
"While his roots are firmly in the folk camp, the multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter-storyteller is not afraid to push the boundaries of genre to create a sound somehow both satisfyingly retro and artfully contemporary," a spokesperson for Joshua's show team said.
Joshua’s band consist of globe-trotting violinist Frances Archer, guitarist Nathan Greaves, multi-instrumentalist Oliver Whitehouse, drummer Ed Simpson and vocalist Frances Sladen.
"This stellar line-up offer a unique sound captivating both folk and wider mainstream audiences," the spokesperson added.
Tickets for the show at The Crescent can be purchased online at: https://www.ticketweb.uk/
