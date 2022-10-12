POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing North Yorkshire man.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate 30-year-old Bedale man James Wright.
James was last seen yesterday (October 11) at around 2.35pm leaving Catterick Garrison and travelling towards Richmond, along Longwood Bank.
James is described as medium build with close cropped, balding dark hair and currently has a short, stubbly beard.
A police spokesman said: "James was last seen wearing dark grey jogging trousers, a dark grey t-shirt, a dark coloured RAB outdoor jacket and black trainers.
"He was carrying a camouflage ruck sack.
"Any immediate sightings of James or anyone who has information which would assist officers to locate him is asked to contact 999. Please quote reference 12220181635."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article