CLEANING teams at a train firm have ramped up their efforts as they aim to make York services safe for rail users.
TransPennine Express has invested in cleaning equipment across the network to continue to make trains a safe form of travel for users throughout autumn and winter.
Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “Our cleaning teams have been vital in delivering an enhanced cleaning regime on our trains and at stations, giving our customers the best possible travel environment, and we can’t thank them enough for their fantastic work.
“The investment we have made into our cleaning programme has and will continue to have an impact on the services that run York and throughout our network."
Using the new equipment, deep cleaning has become a priority on the services travelling through York and across the network. The aim of the extensive cleaning programme is to deliver a clean environment to customers, whether that be in stations or onboard trains.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here