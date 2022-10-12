Dozens of people gathered in St Helen's Square last night to protest at the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Men, women and children, many wrapped in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian national flag, sang songs and held placards condemning Russia's aggression.

"Stop Russian genocide in Ukraine!" said one. "Stop Russian Terror!" said another.

The peaceful rally, held from 6-7pm last night, was organised by the York Ukrainian Society in the wake of Russia's latest wave of missile strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine.

The strikes, which Russian President Vladimir Putin described as a response to the bombing of the Crimea bridge, are understood to have killed at least 19 people, mostly innocent civilians, and left as many as 100 more injured.

They drove thousands of Ukrainians back into air raid shelters and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages.

The Ukraine rally in St Helen's Square last night. Picture: Ed Matthews

Ukrainian-born Sergiy Sokolov, who now works at York Citizens Advice, said up to 100 people gathered in St Helen's Square last night, including both Ukrainians and local York people.

Ukrainians sang their national anthem and other Ukrainian songs, he said.

"The mood was good," Sergiy said. "We just wanted to come together, to raise awareness about the air strikes, and to show our support for Ukraine, for all the volunteers working to support Ukraine, and for the people of Ukraine who are suffering."

Sergiy said similar protests occurred across the country and around the world last night.