ORGANISERS of a popular beer festival in York have confirmed it will now take place on difference dates.
Copmanthorpe’s annual beer festival, Coptoberfest, was originally due to return to the village’s St Giles Church on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15. But organisers have announced that the event will now take place on October 28 and 29.
The two-day festival raises money for charities and local community good-causes with past beneficiaries including St. Leonard’s Hospice, 1st Copmanthorpe Scout Group, Copmanthorpe Brownies, Contact the Elderly, Panda Playgroup and the Primary School Wildlife club.
Co-organiser and event founder, The Reverend Geoff Mumford, said: “When I first envisaged holding a beer festival in one of the four churches I Iook after, the focus had to be on how it helps others as well as bringing communities together.
"Plus, it is important that we introduce people to some quality local produce too – all of our beers are sourced from within a 25-mile radius of St. Giles’ church which makes it a true representation of our locality.”
The popular fundraiser for local charities took a break in 2020 due to the lockdowns, but last year organisers lacked enough time to undertake the usual fundraising at an otherwise popular event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here