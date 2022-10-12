Plans for a new £500,000 outdoor sports space in Fulford have taken a step forward after residents were asked to pick their favoured design.

The playing fields off School Lane are set to be transformed with cash from Persimmon, which built the neighbouring Germany Beck development, as well as grants from Sport England and the Football Foundation.

Residents chose option C from three possible choices, which will see four new football pitches upgraded to Sport England standard, new footpaths, an outdoor gym and a mixture of wildlife areas, tree planting and mini wetland, as well as improvements to Fulford club house.

The plan also includes a wheelchair-accessible community garden, but no extra tennis courts for Fulford Tennis Club, as in the other two proposals on offer.

The chosen design

The project is a partnership between City of York Council, Fulford Parish Council, Fulford and Heslington ward councillor Keith Aspden and Fulford Community Sports Club.

The design process is now underway and it is hoped planning approval will be sought in summer 2023, meaning work could start in spring 2024.

Cllr Keith Aspden at the site

Cllr Aspden thanked residents and groups who had taken part in the consultation.

He added: “The inclusion of new high quality sports pitches, woodland, the potential for a community garden and improved pathways will improve this open space for all residents of Fulford.

“It’s great to see local groups, the city council and parish council come together to deliver this ambitious project to transform the School Lane playing field.

“I look forward to seeing the plans now progressing, and would urge local residents to continue to be involved in the project through the next stages of consultation to make sure the new facilities benefit the local community.”