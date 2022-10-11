THE long-awaited dualling of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road has come a major step closer with the submission of a planning application by City of York Council.

The authority says the £65 million upgrade, which includes improvements to five roundabouts, is aimed at reducing congestion, moving car journeys out of the city centre and improving active travel facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The improvements would involve a stretch of the ring road from the A19 Shipton Road to the A1036 Little Hopgrove, and the roundabouts would be improved at the Clifton Moor, Wigginton Road, Haxby Road, Strensall Road and Monks Cross junctions.

They would be enlarged to a similar size and standard as the recently completed A1237/B1224 Wetherby Road roundabout, which was completed in 2019, said a spokesperson.

"As part of the plans, existing single-carriageway roads will be widened to dual-carriageway roads in both directions to reduce congestion," they said.

"The proposals follow the public consultation that took place in 2020, which saw more pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities and routes added to the scheme. Improvements would see over 6km added to York’s walking and cycling network."

They said the scheme also had an 'ecological landscape strategy,' with a commitment to comprehensive landscaping, tree planting and enhancements to bio-diversity.

"Subject to planning consent, construction work is anticipated to commence in mid-2023 for two years, with completion in 2025," they added.

Council leader Keith Aspden said the submission of the application was another significant step forward for a major project and followed extensive consultation with residents and businesses, which had helped to shape the plans.

“Following the consultation, which saw over 3,500 responses received, we have bolstered the active travel options, with more walking and cycling routes for residents and also increased the biodiversity of the scheme to increase the environmental benefits," he said.

“The upgrades to the ring road will cut congestion, improve local air quality and offer more active travel opportunities."

He said dualling the outer ring road had been a long-held ambition, so he looked forward to the project progressing to harness significant economic and environmental benefits for the city.

The spokesperson said the full project was valued at over £65 million and was funded by the council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Department for Transport.

"The plans have been developed by designers at Pell Frischmann," they said. "The planning application can be viewed at www.york.gov.uk/planning under reference number 22/02020/FULM.

"You can also comment by email to planning.comments@york.gov.uk or by post to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, York YO1 6GA, quoting reference number 22/02020/FULM.

"Find out more about the York Outer Ring Road scheme at: https://www.york.gov.uk/YORR."