DEVELOPERS have bought another historic gem on York's city centre riverside.

York-based property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, has acquired Cumberland House, a grade I listed building in King's Staith, overlooking the River Ouse.

In recent years, the developer and property company has been snapping up sites along the riverfront and Coney Street.

Dating back to the Georgian era, the 7,500 sq ft building was purchased by Helmsley from law firm Hague & Dixon LLP, which also occupied the building.

Helmsley Group says that while they engage with prospective new occupiers, the building will open its doors to the public as part of the York Unlocked Festival, which is inspired by the Open House events held in over 60 cities across the globe.

Held this coming weekend (October 15 and 16), the inaugural York Unlocked event invites participants to uncover hidden gems within the city and aims to raise public awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment of York.

Cumberland House is one of a number of acquisitions made by Helmsley in this area of the city, with the developer having recently unveiled its ambitious vision for the regeneration of Coney Street and its adjacent riverside.

Cumberland House in York has been bought by the Helmsley Group

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Cumberland House forms part of our programme of strategic acquisitions across this area of the city. As outlined in our vision for Coney Street Riverside, we’re committed to striking the delicate balance between transformation and heritage protection when it comes to development within York, as a means of further enhancing the city’s unique and historic character.

“We’re looking forward to being involved with York Unlocked and, in opening up access to this stunning building, prompting appreciation of York’s heritage and urban landscape.”

Kathy King, founder and project lead at York Unlocked, added: “It’s an honour for us to have Helmsley Group involved in York Unlocked. As a developer committed to enhancing central York’s urban landscape, while also sensitively preserving its heritage, Helmsley’s ethos aligns perfectly with our own. Cumberland House is a wonderful addition to the York Unlocked programme for 2022 and we’re excited to be able to showcase this unique heritage asset to York visitors and residents alike.”

To find out more about Helmsley Group, visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/.

To find out more about York Unlocked, visit: https://york-unlocked.org.uk/.