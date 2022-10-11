A WOMAN has been arrested following a serious crash in a North Yorkshire town - which resulted in a cyclist being taken to hospital.
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Viva travelling up Cold Bath Road in Harrogate coming from the direction of the roundabout near the Fat Badger public house, or the pedal cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction down Cold Bath Road.
Police officers investigating the collision confirmed they have now traced a driver of the dark-coloured hatchback near the scene at the time.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The rider of the pedal cycle suffered serious injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the incident at around 1.40pm on Friday (October 7).
"A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."
Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has CCTV/dash cam footage that may assist the investigation to come forward.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Quote reference number: 12220142867 when providing details that could assist the investigation.
