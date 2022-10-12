A former deep coal mine near York will become a camping and glamping site after Selby councillors gave the go-ahead.

The scheme for the North Selby Mine site, off the A19 near Escrick, will see the creation of up to 323 pitches, with one area for static caravans and one for touring campers and caravans.

It operated as a deep coal mine until 1999 and the land was abandoned in 2000 after the mine shaft machinery was removed and the shafts were capped.

The bulk of the development is within City of York Council’s boundaries, and was approved by councillors there in 2020. It is mainly just footpaths that fall within the Selby District Council boundary.

It is expected that holidaymakers will use the site as a base to explore York, the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Wolds.

The land is within the greenbelt, but council officers concluded that re-use of previously developed land, tourism and investment in the local economy and biodiversity benefits outweighed any harm.

North Selby Mine pictured in 2000

Trees and landscaping are expected to screen most of the development.

Cllr Richard Musgrave had submitted concerns about the greenbelt and access to New Road from the A19.

He said traffic lights should be considered at the junction.

Cllr Keith Ellis echoed his concerns, adding: “I can see it being a real problem with the amount of traffic along there.”

Cllr Ian Chilvers added: “The A19 is a very fast and dangerous road with several fatalities.”

Council officers said North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department and Highways England had both said traffic lights were not necessary, though they have asked for broader highways improvements

The application was approved unanimously in a vote by councillors.

Cllr Paul Welch said: “It’s a considerably big site in acreage and considerably overgrown, I commend what they are trying to do with it

“What will add more constraints is financial – the money they’ll have to spend on a big site.”

North Selby Mine was part of the wider Selby coalfied, with pitheads also at Wistow Mine, Stillingfleet Mine, Riccall Mine, Whitemoor Mine and Gascoigne Wood Mine.