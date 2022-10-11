THE M62 has been closed in both directions by a serious crash.
Police said the collision had happened this afternoon between Junction 34 at Whitley and Junction 33 at Ferrybridge.
"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal," said Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the M62 between Junctions 33 and 34.
"The motorway is currently closed East and Westbound and the closure includes the bridge Beal Lane from Sudforth Lane.
"It is expected that both the bridge and the M62 East and West at this location will be closed for an extensive period of time.
"Please avoid the area where possible."
If you witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to North Yorkshire Police, call the force on 101 quoting incident reference number: 1220181379.
