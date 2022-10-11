THE M62 remains closed in one direction this evening following a serious crash.
The collision happened this afternoon between Junction 34 at Whitley and Junction 33 at Ferrybridge, reportedly when a car transporter hit a bridge.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted this evening that the eastbound carriageway had reopened but the westbound side remained closed, and would be for some time - 'so please use an alternative route.'
