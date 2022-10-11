A YORK teenager has told how he overcame crippling grief when his grandfather died - after being helped by a hospice's bereavement service.

Finley, who was just seven years old when his grandad Billy passed away, said he became overwhelmed with panic attacks and regular bouts of anxiety.

"I would be overwhelmed with thoughts about things, like I couldn’t breathe or control my blinking – that’s when we realised something was wrong,” he said.

Finley, who is now 17 and studying drama at York College, said he received specialist Bereavement Support provided by St Leonard’s Hospice in York, after his parents, Lisa and Darren, had asked for help.

“The staff at St Leonard’s were amazing," he said. "They treated me so well and were so kind and welcoming to us. I felt really comfortable coming to talk to the therapist on site and she really made me feel open to talk."

Finley said he attended quite a few sessions and each one helped him gradually come to terms with his loss and how to deal with his feelings.

"The counselling gave me special techniques to help calm my mind and slow it down so I could fully process and forget the worry I had.

“They helped me discover lots of new techniques to disperse the thoughts in my head, such as attaching a colour of sand with one of the memories of a loved one that I had lost – thoughts that had made me sad or anxious. This gave me the ability to process the grief and move on from worrying about more.

“For anyone who is feeling anxious like this or having difficulties after losing someone, I would strongly recommend the support service at St Leonard’s."

A hospice spokesperson said that not many people knew that its support service was available to any adult from the community, whether connected to the hospice or not, and there was no charge, adding that the team was available on 01904 708553 8am- 5pm Monday to Friday.

Jenny Latchford, Family Support Team Lead at St Leonard’s, said: "Our Bereavement Team delivered more than 1,000 bereavement support sessions in 2021-2022. We have been alongside many people rebuilding lives.

"Everyone is different and there are no rules to grief but if you think you might want our support, please get in touch - we are here for you.”

Hospice chief executive Emma Johnson said: “The death of someone close to you can be an emotionally traumatic experience and there may be intense emotions that are not easy to cope with. Bottling-up difficult feelings can have a detrimental effect upon us both emotionally and physically."