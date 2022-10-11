INTERNATIONALLY renowed dancers and musicians are due to perform in a new show at York Minster.

ROMA, a new dance and theatre production, is touring theatres and other venues throughout the North of England from Thursday, October 20, to Friday, December 9.

They are going to be performing a dance show about contemporary Britain at York Minster on Friday, November 25, at 7.30pm

Created by Anglo-Sicilian choreographer, Anthony Lo-Giudice, the performance will feature a team of internationally renowned dancers and musicians, including Bradley Creswick, Rosie Macari, Brendan Murphy, Molly Procter, Caroline Reece and James Southward.

With a British mother and Italian father, Anthony's show is semi-autobiographical as he explores identity, borders and what it means to call a place home, reflecting on his parents' accounts and their conflicts between love and cultural divide.

Anthony said: "Roma is a recollection of memories and reflections on how my family, heritage and nationality have made me the person I am today.

"These musings, although personal, form the basis of a wider study of contemporary society.

"My work as a choreographer is often a blend of folklore fantasy, nostalgia and working-class anxieties that are communicated through the visual aesthetics of dance and the moving body.

"I have created Roma to enable me to understand my parents at a deeper level, whilst they are still alive to tell their stories."

Ticket prices for the performance at The Chapter House, York Minster are £15 and £16.50 via York Minster's website.

