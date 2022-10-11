PROBLEMS with people dogging, flashing and cruising have all blighted a notorious York layby for more than 20 years.

But now, thanks to a determined effort from North Yorkshire Police working with local residents, businesses and councillors, things are changing for the better.

As previously reported by The Press, the layby on the A19 at Skelton, just beyond the city's outer ring road, had become a magnet for cruising for sex, or cruising - people wanting anonymous sex and going into nearby woods and there were reported issues with doggers, people wanting to watch others having sex in public.

Evidence of their activities, including condoms and lubricants, could be seen scattered in the road and woodland.

PC Alex Dobson brought together the various organisations and public, to find a solution - a 115 metre long metal fence that's nearly two metres tall and now separates the layby from the trees beyond.

PC Dobson was on hand today along with colleagues from the force to meet members of the public, local councillors, businesses and Police, Fire and crime commissioner Zoë Metcalfe whose Community Fund has funded this project to the tune of £13,000.

PC Dobson said: "This has been a pilot project for North Yorkshire Police and it's the first of its kind.

"Working with members of the local community, including the parish council, local council, landowners, businesses and many others, we are hopefully finding long-term sustainable solutions to the issues and hopefully people can walk down here safely now and not be chased by naked men or be exposed at. They have been suffering that kind of thing for 20 odd years.

"There's a nice walk through the woods and people should not have to be subjected to those sights."

Local councillor Anne Hook said: "We have faced some accusations that we are being homophobic, but that's simply not the case. People are perfectly entitled to do what they want in private, but this is a public place."

Skelton Cllr Anne Hook with Alex Rippon from fencing contractor, Ground Control. Picture: Haydn Lewis

The Friends of Skelton Layby Group will now maintain the fence, and will be cutting back of vegetation and litter picking.

Parish councillor and local resident Linda Mansell is on the group and said: "The doggers have moved on to another layby, but they were confronting drivers and there have even been people attacked in the past.

"What we want to see now is it returned to an area that's a nice place to be."

Billy Foster, a chef at the nearby Mercure Hotel, who also lives in the village, said: "I think what needs to happen now is for the council to come and pick up the litter and put in some lighting.

"We have introduced good CCTV at the hotel to try and deter people from doing things they shouldn't."

Skelton resident and mum of four Rebecca Brown said: "It really became a problem for us during lockdown when we were taking the children on local walks and we started noticing pretty unpleasant things down here.

"I think the fence will make a difference, and it would be good if the council could put in some litter bins."

Commissioner Metcalfe, said: "The Community Fund is specifically for local organisations, groups or individuals who need money to help fund a new community safety project or scheme.

"It is only available for new projects led by people based or operating solely or mainly within North Yorkshire and the city of York and it also incorporates the Police Property Fund.

"So far it has awarded more than £1,872,137 to support more than 249 local projects, all helping to keep your community safe."

Funds from £500 up to £20,000 can be awarded for specific projects that support communities within North Yorkshire to “Be Safe and Feel Safe”.