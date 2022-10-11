A PEACEFUL protest will be staged in York city centre this evening against Russia's attacks on the people of Ukraine.
The protest, organised by the York Ukrainian Society, will take place in St Helen's Square between 6 and 7pm.
It comes after a series of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities yesterday, including Kyiv.
York Independent councillor John Galvin said he would be taking part in the protest, along with his grandson, who had spent quite a considerable amount of time in Ukraine as a volunteer over the past six months 'and knows only too well the horrendous damage the war in Ukraine is causing and has caused as he travelled through many war torn areas of the country.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here