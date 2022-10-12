A YORK care group has issued a stark warning after it emerged that more than a quarter of England’s adult social care workforce is over 55 and may retire in the next decade.

The Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and north Yorkshire, said the already struggling sector could not afford to lose so many experienced members of staff.

At almost 11 per cent, care worker vacancy rates in 2021-22 were twice as high as the national average, according to Skills for Care.

Its annual report, the state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England, also found that staff turnover rates over this period remained high at 29 per cent, with younger workers most likely to quit.

Some 28 per cent of staff (430,000 roles) are older than 55, and may therefore retire in the next decade, which could increase turnover and vacancy rates further.

This includes 32 per cent of managers aged 55-plus, with Skills for Care warning there needs to be increased focus on recruiting and developing new leaders.

Earlier this year, a preliminary Skills for Care report found that staff vacancies had risen by 52 per cent to 165,000 unfilled posts in 2021-22 – the largest annual increase since records began in 2012-13.

And it found that the number of filled posts fell – by about 50,000 – for the first time on record.

It projected that, if the workforce was to grow proportionally in line with projections of an ageing population, the number of posts would need to increase by about 480,000 to 2.27 million by 2035.

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said: “The statistic that should ring the loudest alarm bells is the one about those aged 55 and over retiring from the workforce.

“The sector can’t afford to lose any staff, but particularly those with years of care experience under their belts. They are especially difficult to replace.

“If that becomes a trend it will be really hard to find the extra 480,000 posts Skills for Care says we will need by 2035.”

The latest report argues that the decrease in filled posts is a result of recruitment and retention difficulties rather than a decrease in demand for care staff.

It said availability of jobs in the wider economy is still high, with these positions “often higher paid and perceived to be less demanding than social care jobs”.

The analysis found that four out of every five jobs in the wider economy pay more than the median pay (£9.50) for care workers.

A Government spokesman said: “We’re investing in adult social care and have made £500 million available to support discharge from hospital into the community and bolster the workforce this winter, on top of record funding to support our 10-year plan set out in the People at the Heart of Care white paper.

“Tens of thousands of extra staff have also joined up since we added care workers to the Health and Care Worker Visa and the Shortage Occupation List.

“The Government is backing recruitment at home and abroad – with a £15 million international recruitment fund and a new domestic campaign launching shortly.”