A SHOP which has lain empty in York city centre for more than two years is finally set to reopen - as a fragrance retailer.
Thorntons' chocolate shop in Parliament Street closed down in January 2020 but now it is set to become The Fragrance Shop - 'the UK’s largest independent, fragrance retailer.'
Established in 1994, it says its aim is to 'make mainstream and luxury fragrance affordable and accessible,' and it showcases over 150 fragrance brands and over 200 beauty brands.
A planning application has been submitted to City of York Council for internal and external alterations, including a new shop front, changes to the ground floor layout and the installation of a new externally illuminated fascia sign and a non-illuminated projecting sign.
A Design & Access and Heritage Justification Statement in support of the application states:"The building frontage is to be amended slightly, but in-keeping with adjacent units and previous uses, and retail signage is to be amended slightly, again in keeping with adjacent units.
"It is considered that this proposal does not result in any harm to the historic integrity of the site or wider area."
