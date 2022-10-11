YORK school children will be able to get home safe during the winter months thanks to donations of high-vis vests from a local housebuilder.
October is 'Walk to School' month and Miller Homes is helping children in York travel to and from school safely by donating the vests to children local to its Langley Park development in the city, as part of its Home Safe initiative.
Children’s high-vis vests have been donated to Poppleton Road Primary School, who will use them to help keep children safe on school visits and off-site activities in the coming months.
Mrs Glover, head teacher at Poppleton Road Primary School said: “We are delighted to accept the donation of high-vis vests for our children and to see the Miller Homes team supporting other children in our community too.”
Meanwhile, Debbie Whittingham, sales director for Miller Homes Yorkshire, said the initiative is designed to help children to be as safe as possible on journeys to and from school.
