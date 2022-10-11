A NORTH Yorkshire city has been ranked among the top 10 best locations in the UK to watch fireworks this year.

LotteryCritic.com has analysed the light pollution data to discover the best and worst locations in the UK to view this year's firework displays.

Ripon reached the sixth spot out of 82 - York did not appear on the list at all.

They gave Ripon a Bortle scale score of five. The Bortle Scale is a classification system which uses astronomical observations to measure light pollution - with one being the best and nine being the worst.

Map of 15 best UK locations to see fireworks Picture: LotteryCritic.com

They used a Sky Quality Meter (SQM), which is an instrument used to give a reading on the luminance of the night sky - a rating of 16 being the brightest sky and 22 being the darkest. Ripon received a rating of 20.48.

They also measured the artifical brightness of the sky against the natural brightness - LotteryCritic say a rating higher than 3,000 µcd/m2 means that the human eye does not need to adapt to the dark to see.

Ripon received a measurement of 521, meaning there a low measurement of artifical light. For comparison, London, at the 82nd spot, received a measurement of 11,200.

Based on these factors, Ripon received a score of 71.40 out of 100, only three points less than St David's which reached the number one spot, followed by Uckfield, Truro, Wells and Kendal.