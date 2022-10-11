POLICE have put out an appeal after a hit and run crash which closed a road through a York village for several hours.

As The Press reported at the time, emergency crews were called in after a crash in Earswick yesterday afternoon (October 10).

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward after the crash which happened in Strensall Road at 12.35pm and involved a white VW Transporter van and a grey Kia.

Police on the scene yesterday. Picture: Helen Mead

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the VW Transporter failed to stop at the scene and the vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away on The Village, Earswick.

"The occupants of the Kia received minor injuries.

"The stretch of road was closed for two hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"Dashcam footage or CCTV may have captured the incident or the persons involved. In particular, we are appealing for information to identify any occupants of the white VW Transporter.

"If you can help, please email will.leah@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 600 Leah. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220180688."