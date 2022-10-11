A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has launched its annual lottery - with tickets available to buy in its charity shops and chance to win up to £20,000.
Saint Catherine's has been running a lottery for a number of years which helps raise thousands of pounds towards patient care. However, this is the first time the £2 tickets will be available to buy at the till point in shops.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “This is a really exciting development for Saint Catherine’s. It means that our supporters, old and new, will be able to play our lottery in a new, simple way and support patient care at the same time. With some brilliant cash prizes on offer every week, it truly is a ‘win-win’ all round.”
The lottery, which was only previously available if players signed up, is £2 per play and is drawn every Friday with weekly prizes of £1,500, £200, £50, two at £25 and 10 at £10 – plus a weekly rollover from £500 up to a maximum of £20,000.
Supporter Natalie Aconley, of Malton, who recently won £1,500, said: “The lottery is a really affordable way to ensure you are regularly supporting the hospice’s vital services."
