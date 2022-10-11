PARENTS and carers in York are being reminded about a looming deadline for secondary school applications for next September.
City of York Council has said that applications for children born between September 1, 2011 and August 31, 2012 should be made before midnight on October 31.
They can apply for a maximum of five schools, where at least one preference should be the catchment school.
Maxine Squire, the council’s Assistant Director for Education, Skills and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, said: “Moving to secondary school is a significant milestone in a young person’s life and it’s really important that parents, carers and young people get the opportunity to consider different options and put down their top five preferred ones. Visiting the school open evenings is a good way to find out more about each school.”
Parents will find out which school their child has been allocated a place at on National Offer Day, March 1.
Applications can be made online at https://www.york.gov.uk/admissions.
All details and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at york.gov.uk/guideforparents.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here