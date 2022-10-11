A GROUP of volunteers from an insurance company have spruced up some of the York's green spaces and preserved wildlife habitats during a week-long challenge.

More than 90 volunteers from Aviva's York, London and Norwich offices spent 25 hours over four sessions at Greenfields Community Garden, Millennium Bridge, Glen Gardens and Clifton flood bank, with support from environmental charity St Nick’s.

The week-long challenges, organised by employee-volunteering charity York Cares, included weeding and tidying community gardens in readiness for winter, making green spaces more accessible by cutting back nettles and brambles, planting flowers and preserving wildlife habitats and natural vegetation.

Some of he volunteers from Aviva

Jonathan Warner, volunteering executive at Aviva, said: “The Aviva volunteering week is a celebration of all the ways our people are supporting their communities and a chance to encourage others to get involved.

“We all get 21 hours, or three days, paid volunteering leave a year at Aviva, yet sometimes it may be difficult to find time to volunteer amongst the competing demands of our busy work schedules. Volunteering Week allows us to shine a light on the benefits of volunteering to both the individual and the business while promoting the range of opportunities offered by our volunteering partners.

“We have had the privilege of working with York Cares for several years and for Volunteering Week 2022 we co-created a ‘sign up’ volunteering event for individual Aviva volunteers to contribute to a green corridor project being undertaken by St Nick’s. This gives our people the chance to not only contribute to a local conservation project but also be able to meet with other like-minded Aviva colleagues from around the office.”

Meanwhile, Kali Klimentova, volunteering support officer at York Cares, said the team are "delighted" to be able to support Aviva's Volunteering Week and to be able to provide activities to bring together employees from across Aviva to make a difference in York.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for us to partner with St Nick’s and support their work in the city," she added.

Employee-volunteering charity York Cares matches the skills and expertise of employers and their employees to community projects where they can have most impact. Their volunteers give over 10,000 hours of their own time each year to over 200 worthwhile community organisations and schools in some of York’s most disadvantaged areas.

"Our city is facing many challenges and our employers work closely with City of York Council and York CVS to address community needs. By working collaboratively, York Cares employers make an effective and strategic investment to help those who need it most," a spokesperson for the charity said.

For more information and to get involved with the charity, visit the York Cares website at: www.yorkcares.co.uk.