YORK'S city walls - and Clifford's Tower - were lit up blue last night, to mark International Fragile X Day.

And one young York woman in particular couldn't have been more delighted.

Emily Clarke, 30, from Wigginton, herself lives with the genetic condition Fragile X - which is the most common inherited cause of learning difficulty.

Bright and bubbly, she struggled at school - particularly with numbers - finds social interactions difficult, and easily get anxious.

But Emily - who works part-time at Sainsbury's at Monks Cross, loves playing tennis, and once appeared on Channel 4 show The Undateables - also believes it is important that people should understand more about the condition that affects her and thousands of others.

So she'd been looking forward to last night. And she wasn't disappointed, said her dad Anthony, who works for City of York Council.

Anthony Clarke

"She was really chuffed to see the walls lit up!" he said. "They were very blue!"

Blue is the colour associated with the Fragile X Society, which supports those affected by the condition.

Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic condition, affecting around 1 in 4000 males and 1 in 6000 females.

It can cause a wide range of difficulties with learning, as well as behavioural problems, and problems with social interaction, language, attention and emotions.

It is the most common inherited cause of learning disability.

Symptoms tend to be worse in boys and men than in girls and women.

That's because the problem is caused by the X chromosome. Men have only one X chromosome. women have two, and usually only one of them is affected by Fragile X.

Speaking to The Press last week, Emily said she hoped having the city walls lit up would spread more awareness.

"It is so important for people to know more about it, to be more aware of it!" she said.