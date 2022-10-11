A SURPRISE was in store for one schools support worker who has made a huge difference to the lives of hundreds of families in York.

Jacky Caley, who has been at Haxby Road Primary Academy for 24 years and Park Grove for 16 years, won the national award - the Home Group customer and volunteer award for her dedication to her community, and was presented with it at a surprise event.

Jacky thought she was attending a family meal organised by her eldest daughter, Kimberley, only to be met by members of her housing association, her church, fellow residents and her family.

“I was totally shocked,” said Jacky. “I had been told I had been nominated but that was it. I never expected to win, but I’m thrilled to bits!”

Jacky is known as the “Naples Godmother” at Naples House, in York, where she lives, for her compassion as well as for giving Christmas presents and organising Easter egg hunts for all the children who live there.

“I love children and that’s why I’ve worked so long with them. And I like helping people and families – it’s what I do,” said Jacky, who says that her hobby at this time of year is buying hats, scarves and gloves from charity shops to give to homeless people on the street. She has spent 16 years collecting unwanted clothes before washing them and giving them to families in need.

Sam Smart, welfare lead at Haxby Road, said: “The world needs more people like Jacky Caley. Many vulnerable families have benefitted from Jacky’s kindness and she has made a huge difference to people’s lives. She has no desire to take any credit and so here at school we are delighted she has received this well-deserved recognition.”

As well as being the star guest at the surprise banquet, Jacky received her award, a bouquet of flowers and a £50 hair voucher.

She works in the breakfast club at Park Grove between 7.30am and 9am, is at Haxby Road at 11am, and often before then, for dinner duty and then it’s back to Park Grove for after-school club between 3-6pm.

Jacky is one of 11 children but says she doesn’t think this is why she feels the need to help other people. “I just crack on,” she said. “I just do what I think people should do.”

Haxby Road Primary Academy and Park Grove Primary Academy are part of York-based Ebor Academy Trust which operates a total of 23 schools across the city, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in Hull and the East Riding.