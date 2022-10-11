A BREWERY in North Yorkshire picked up international recognition after collecting five medals, including one gold, at the 2022 World Beer Awards.
Black Sheep Brewery's multi award-winning Milk Stout, a creamy stout packing notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee, was named country winner in the Milk Stout category. Milk Stout is one of the brewery’s most accomplished beers and collected the same award in 2019, as well as a gold medal in the International Brewing Awards that very year.
Other highlights at this year’s World Beer Awards include a Silver for Shapeless Malice, part of Black Sheep’s '5 Barrel Project' programme. Whilst the brewery’s flagship cask beer, Black Sheep Best Bitter, and their Yorkshire lager, ’54 Lager’ both picked up a Bronze in their respective categories.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep, said: “This year’s big win at the World Beer Awards affirms what we all believe here at the brewery – that Black Sheep’s beers are among the best in the world across multiple beer categories.
“We’re incredibly proud of our brewing team here in Masham and we’re always so grateful to everyone who has supported Black Sheep Brewery over the last 30 years by simply enjoying a pint of Yorkshire’s finest.”
