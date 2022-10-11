A BREWERY in North Yorkshire picked up international recognition after collecting five medals, including one gold, at the 2022 World Beer Awards.

Black Sheep Brewery's multi award-winning Milk Stout, a creamy stout packing notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee, was named country winner in the Milk Stout category. Milk Stout is one of the brewery’s most accomplished beers and collected the same award in 2019, as well as a gold medal in the International Brewing Awards that very year.