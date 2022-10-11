TWO houses have caught on fire in a York suburb after a vehicle fire spread to buildings.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called shortly before 9pm last night (October 10) to Burton Green, in Clifton in York.
Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington responded to a caravan on fire that then spread to two houses.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crew used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to bring the fire under control and dampen down."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article