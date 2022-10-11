POLICE in York want to reunite a bike they believe to have been stolen with its owner.

North Yorkshire Police say the city team found a bike in York city centre yesterday evening (October 10) which they suspect has been stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "If the pictured bike is yours, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote occurrence NYP-10102022-0488.

"Please provide proof of ownership and we will be delighted to reunite you with your bike."