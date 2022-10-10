FORMER Malton and Norton star Zoe Aldcroft scored as England Women thrashed Fiji 84-19 in a record-breaking win.

Favourites for the World Cup, they opened their campaign with a stellar showing, though Fiji maintained a steady first half.

They trailed England by just 10 points at the half-time break, but the Red Roses rallied for the second period and successfully scored 10 further tries.

Aldcroft scored England's second try of the half and their sixth overall, extending their Test win record to 26 in a row.

England opened the scoring just five minutes in through Claudia MacDonald, who scored her first of four tries in the game.

Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward added to England’s lead unanswered before Alowesi Nakoci scored Fiji’s first try.

The Red Roses maintained control of the game and extended their advantage through Helena Rowland, with Emily Scarratt able to further their lead just a minute later with her second of five conversions.

Sesenieli Donu’s try in stoppage time ensured the side’s entered half-time with a relatively slim deficit at 24-14 in England’s favour.

From the resumption of play, however, England thundered into the lead.

Tries from Cokayne, Aldcroft, Lydia Thompson, MacDonald, Abigail Dow, Leanne Infante and Connie Powell gave them a stunning advantage on their opponents.

As well as MacDonald notching four tries, Cokayne and Thomspon successfully scored a brace each.

Fiji managed to score a consolation try in the dying embers of the game, when Lavena Cavuru crossed over in stoppage time.