POLICE have issued a CCTV appeal after a large amount of alcohol was stolen from a Ryedale supermarket.

£1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from Morrisons supermarket in Malton on September 14.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman at the store that they would like to speak to.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you recognise them and have information that could help identify them, please contact us on 101 and pass information for incident 12220170845.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.