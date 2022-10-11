YORK Fashion Week's Autumn-Winter season was "vibrant, busy and diverse", say the organisers.

From Thursday, October 9 to Monday, October 10, fashion fans travelled from around the country, and designers from as far as London, Manchester, Huddersfield and Sunderland, to both watch and host a series of runway shows and fashion events.

Student and Graduate fashion show at The Guildhall Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

The festival, which is held twice a year, had a diverse range of designers, from the independent, to graduates and students, to those well established in the fashion industry.

The student and graduate runway show at The Guildhall on Friday night Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Nicky Hayer, co-founder and director at York Fashion Week, said: "York Fashion Week is a beautiful community trying to put on this really big show.

"There was a real change in scale of production, it was taken to a whole new level. It crossed the line between runway show to theatre, and the designers were so creative and innovative.

"It was the first time it was livestreamed on YouTube and it was seamlessly produced, we had people watching from all over the world, and a model from France for the first time and her family was able to watch her from France.

"We are working to define the North's strong identity in fashion - we haven't quite achieved it yet, it will take a few more shows, but we will."

OS VMC Victory Mob Crew designs at the Student and Graduate runway show Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Diversity was celebrated throughout the week, and the shows reflected that through their models and designs.

The modest fashion collection of Huddersfield graduate, Nadia Hadhrami, was debuted. She gave a talk about the struggles hijab models face in the fashion industry, and the Warpaint runway showcased clothing for those with life-altering illnesses, modelled by people undergoing medical treatments.

Green dress by Meg J Gardner at The Guildhall Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Nicky said: "There is a misconception that it's hard to find diversity in the fashion industry.

"At model casting we had a real mix of models of all ages and sizes, and the designers back stage always ensured they were comfortable.

"After this year's shows, we had people get in touch with us to say they saw people who looked like them on the stage and they now realise modelling and fashion is for them too."

Muticoloured skirt designed by Shoni of Art of Queening at The Guildhall Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Four events this season featured sustainable designs, such as upcycling and second hand pieces.

Nicky said: "Sustainability wasn't an intended theme, but you can see it's in the designers' subconscious, and more are turning against fast fashion.

"At the Revival Runway, one designer created an urban collection out of abandoned tents and another made jewellery out of plastic found on beaches.

Gold dress by Meg Lara Atelier Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

"One designer designed her new line from her own wardrobe and charity shop finds.

"The French 75 runway showed vintage designer pieces found in Paris and Monaco - it was very emotional for the designer who had had her show delayed from 2020."

York Fashion Week will be back in 2023 for the Spring-Summer season.