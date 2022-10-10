MORE items are set to be collected for recycling by City of York Council.

A report revealed that the authority's collection service has been working with its recycling partners to try to increase the amount of the materials accepted at the kerbside.

It says examples include foil and additional types of plastics such as yoghurt pots.

"This will hopefully maximise the amount of material that is recycled and ensure that the high quality of recycling delivered by York’s residents is maintained," said the report by James Gilchrist, Director of Transport, Planning and Environment.

The Executive Member for Environment was recommended to approve the change to the list of materials collected to include foil and other plastics as soon as possible.

The report said that the garden waste season had been extended in York by one month to run each year from beginning of March to the end of November, starting in March 2022.

"The garden waste service commenced on Monday March 7 and this resulted in a more phased service introduction, where garden waste tonnages gradually increased over the first two rounds of collection as opposed to a ‘big bang’ that used to happen at the start of April.

"In March 2022, all garden waste collections were completed on schedule."