JOE BATCHELOR has emphasised that England should have some “really exciting times” ahead of them.

Former York City Knights star Batchelor featured and scored in England’s comfortable 50-0 win over Fiji on Friday, notching his first international try.

It was England’s final game ahead of the World Cup, in which they will play Samoa for the first game of the competition.

“It’s a really good group we’ve got,” enthused Batchelor. “We’ve all got the right intentions and we’re all on the same wavelength. It should be really exciting times for us.

“It was a good game, that was exactly what we needed building into the World Cup, get a few combinations going and get some cobwebs blown off.

“I thought we did some really good stuff tonight, I’m really happy with it.”

Batchelor made his debut for England earlier this year, playing in their 18-4 win over the Combined Nations All Stars.

The back rower made 54 appearances for York, scoring 41 tries and being a part of the Knights side that won the Betfred League One title in 2018, before moving to St Helens in 2019.

“It’s amazing,” said Batchelor when discussing having a chance to represent England.

“Any time I get the opportunity to do it, it’s a proud, proud day for me. I’m delighted to wear it once again.”

After taking on Samoa, England will face France on Saturday, October 22 and Greece on Saturday, October 29 in their remaining two games in Group ‘A’.

Should they advance to the knock-out stages, they will face either the runner-up or winner of Group ‘D’, depending on if they finish first or second in the group.