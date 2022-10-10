A POPULAR nightclub helped provide the inspiration for a York band's first single.

Following a summer of gigging across the UK, Trueman & the Indoor League released their first single Flares on Wednesday (October 5) all about the Tanner Row venue.

The band of six - Sam Trueman, 25, from Driffield, 22-year-olds Tom Carroll, Will Brooks and Sam Festenstein and Joe Steele and Adam Holmes, both 23, and all from York, have been together as a group for just over a year and are hoping the track does great things.

Singer, Sam, came to study English at York University and met the others at open mic nights, notably at the Golden Ball pub in Bishophill where he works.

"I think Flares is a cool place and the song's about one of those nights potentially real, potentially imagined where you end up there at the end of an evening," said Sam.

"It's been well-received locally, and we're hoping to get it as much air play as possible."

Speaking about the venue which lent the band their inspiration, Joe said: "I have been twice, the second time was more enjoyable than the first, I had some growing to do."

While Will has his own goal: "I'd like my picture up on the wall of mirrors!"

Flares nightclub in York. Picture: Frank Dwyer

Recorded by producers Remko Schouten and Isaac McInnis in Amsterdam and York, Flares showcases lead singer and songwriter Sam’s irreverent take on modern love and lust backed by lively, saxophone-driven indie rock.

Taking inspiration from bands such as Pavement and Pulp, Trueman & The

Indoor League’s power-pop anthem is already a fan favourite at live shows. The

video, filmed by young talent Louis Cooper, captures the band plus some additional

guest stars - performing the song in a sleazy, glittering setting seemingly

removed from space and time.

The band have a series of upcoming live dates, with plans to release more music

later this year.

On Saturday, October 29, they are at The New Adelphi Club, Hull and on Wednesday, November 2, they're on home turf at The Crescent Community Venue in York

supporting Personal Trainer.

Listen to the single, Flares, here.

Trueman & The Indoor League at The Crescent in York