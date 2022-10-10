A HIGH-VALUE car was stolen outside a supermarket in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.
North Yorkshire Police in Catterick are appealing for information after a white Range Rover was stolen from Easton Way in Colburn.
The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Friday October 7. The vehicle waited briefly outside the Lidl store before leaving the Catterick area and headed towards the A1.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the theft, saw the vehicle leave the area or anyone who knows where the vehicle is now.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email PC1707 Alan Fenney alan.fenney@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1707 Fenney.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220179442 when passing on details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here