A ROM-com turned Christmas classic is due to appear in York in concert as part of a UK tour.
Love Actually, the 2003 film starring Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, and many more, is coming to York Barbican live on Thursday, December 8, with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack live to screen - Love Actually In Concert.
Last year, The Press' Maxine Gordon gave the show a five-star review, and said: "The live orchestra works to enhance this experience - and what a joyful one it is.
"The script is finely tuned - designed to take our emotions on a sweeping Santa sleigh ride."
Directed by Richard Curtis, the film tells 10 separate, yet interweaving stories of love at Christmas time.
Love Actually In Concert is becoming an annual festive tradition for many, having garnered sold out audiences in previous years.
A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at the show, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.
Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.
